Hot and humid to start the week

High pressure will strengthen today, lowering rain chances, and heating us up for the end of this weekend and the first half of this week. Better rain chances and lower temperatures look to return by the end of this week as we see that high pressure starts to weaken once again and a cold front attempts to push south across the region.

Sunday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for spotty showers. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and humid. Lows 74 inland, 76 beaches.

Monday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for spotty showers. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.