Hot and humid today with a few strong to severe storms

More clouds and higher rain chances will keep temperatures down through mid week.

A cold front will push into the Carolinas today, but will stall to our west and then dissipate by the end of the week.

With the front close by, there will be scattered thunderstorms today and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90.

A few showers will be scattered across the Carolinas tonight. There will still be a slight chance for a thunderstorm Friday, but it will start to dry out as that front falls apart.

High pressure returns for the weekend with more sunshine and hotter weather. Many places away from the coast will see high temperatures in the mid 90s this weekend. Rain chances return to start next week, and it will cool down by Tuesday.

Today, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.