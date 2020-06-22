Summer heat returns with afternoon and evening storm chances

Hot and humid to start the week as we continue to warm up. Highs will climb above normal to start the week with feels like temperatures being in the mid to upper 90s.

Storm chances will remain isolated on Tuesday but increase by midweek.

By Wednesday we’ll see more moisture move into the region as well as our next weather maker leading to more chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front will push through on Thursday with scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll dry out on Friday with highs back to around average. Temps will heat back up into the 90s this weekend with more humidity.

Today: Mostly sunny, Iso t-shower. Highs 92-94 inland, 86-88 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low 72-75

Tuesday: Partly sunny, Sct afternoon Storms. Highs 90-92 inland, 86-88 beaches.