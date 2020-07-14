Hot and humid weather continues

Hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. A stalled front along the coast and high pressure to our north will control our weather for the next few days with sunshine, a few clouds, and a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

The high will strengthen by midweek, dissipating the front and drying us out further. High temperatures will remain near 90 at the coast and in the mid 90s inland.

Heat index values will be at or just over 100 in the afternoon. The area of high pressure will weaken a bit over the weekend, bringing a slight chance for an afternoon storm, and dropping high temperatures a couple of degrees.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92-94 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 73-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.