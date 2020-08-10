Warm, humid weather will continue into the work week with a better chance for late day thunderstorms.
High pressure offshore will control our weather all week long, keeping temperatures close to normal.
A weak disturbance will approach the Carolinas tomorrow and stall just outside the area. This will bring a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms, especially on Tuesday.
The higher chance for thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week with temperatures near normal.
High pressure could get a little stronger by the weekend, lowering rain chances and warming it up a few degrees.
Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered inland thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.
Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.
Tuesday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- NASCAR and jousting exceptions to SC’s large crowd ban
- Pawleys Island PD searching for gunman after shots fired during dispute
- Hot and humid to start the week with storm chances on the rise
- Living Local Carolina: ‘Ground Zero Is A Place Where Every Teenager Can Go, Belong And Grow’
- Local couple starts community effort to show their support for front line workers every weekend