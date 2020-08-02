Hot today then Tropical Storm Isaias moves in Monday

More hot, humid weather today before Tropical Storm Isaias approaches Monday. Plenty of sunshine today, and it will be another hot one with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values over 100. Rain chances remain low today. Tropical Storm Isaias will approach on Monday, and it is not expected to strengthen back to a hurricane before gets to the Carolinas. Expect increasing clouds with rain developing late in the day. The worst conditions will be Monday night, then improving Tuesday morning. Typical summertime weather will return for the rest of next week, but it will not be as hot as it has been recently.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 74 inland, 78 beaches.

Monday, mostly cloudy and becoming windy with rain developing. Highs in the mid 80s.