Hot weather continues through midweek

Hot, humid weather will continue through Thursday. High pressure will control our weather for the next couple of days with sunshine and the hot weather. High temperatures tomorrow and Thursday will be back in the low to mid 90s, with heat index values over 100. Rain chances will stay low through Thursday with just a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm, The area of high pressure will weaken a bit on Friday, and a weak cold front may approach the Carolinas. This will bring a better more numerous afternoon thunderstorms, and will cool us a bit. This brief break in the heat will continue Saturday before the high pressure starts to strengthen on Sunday. The very hot weather will be back next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 74 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.