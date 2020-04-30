Increasing sunshine throughout the day

Good Morning!

We’re starting off our Thursday with some widespread rain and thunderstorms throughout the region. During the afternoon we’ll see all this activity push off to the east as a cold front sweeps across the region. The second half of our Thursday we’ll see gradually clearing skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Overnight we’ll see scattered clouds with lows in the mid to low 50s. Friday morning will start off mostly clear with scattered clouds during the afternoon. This weekend we see more warm air move into the region with highs back in the 80s and lots of sunshine.

Today: Morning rain, gradually clearing. Highs mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Spotty Clouds & Mild. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Highs in the low to mid-70s.