Isaias exits and leaves behind nice weather today

Tropical storm Isaias is racing away from the Carolinas, leaving behind a nice day.

Lots of sunshine today with a slight chance for a stray evening storm inland. Highs will slightly below average today, in the mid 80s at the beaches to 90° inland.

A cold front will move into the area tomorrow, increasing our storm chances.

Typical summertime weather will be back for the rest of the week and through the weekend, with mostly to partly sunny skies, high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s and scattered thunderstorms each afternoon.

Today, mostly sunny with a few late day storms inland. Highs: 86-87 beaches, 90-91 inland.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.