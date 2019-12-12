Lots of sun today as temps remain cool

We’ll start today with lots of sunshine and cold temperatures. A few clouds will build throughout the day as highs only reach the mid 50s. More clouds tonight with the chance for rain moving in, especially for the Pee Dee. Rain will continue off-and-on for Friday as highs remain in the 50s. Rainfall totals could reach 1.5″-2.5″ by early Saturday morning. We’ll gradually dry out on Saturday as temps start to warm back up. Highs will climb back into the 60s this weekend and to start next week. Temperatures could reach 70 on Tuesday ahead of the next system that will bring us rain for Tuesday afternoon. We will cool back down for the second half of next week.