Lots of sun today with a slight warm up

Another sunny day as we start a slight warm up. High pressure will move across the Carolinas through Thursday, bringing sunshine and near normal temperatures. High temperatures today and Thursday will be in the upper 50s low 60s. A weak cold front will bring some clouds and a slight chance for a shower on Friday, then cooler weather to start the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday, and closer to 60 on Sunday. Warmer weather to start next week, but the chance for rain will increase. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will top out in the upper 60s to near 70.

Today, sunny and a little warmer. Highs 60-62 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 34-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.