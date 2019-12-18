Lots of sunshine but much colder today

The strong cold front that moved through late last night is bringing in much colder weather for the rest of the week. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, but highs only in the low 50s. By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the 20s inland to near 30 at the beaches. High pressure builds overhead Thursday and we’ll see even colder temperatures with highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. We’ll warm up a little Friday and into the weekend and remain dry through Saturday. A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico and move north Sunday and Monday bringing back rain chances and help up warm up a little more to start next week.
Today: Sunny and chilly. Highs: 50-52
Tonight, clear & cold. Lows 26-28 inland, 30-31 beaches.
Thursday, sunny and cooler. Highs 48-50