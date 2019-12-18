Lots of sunshine but much colder today

The warm weather will continue today, then it will be much colder for the rest of the week. We will warm back into the 70s today but it will be breezy with showers and thunderstorms. A strong cold front will move through late today, bringing in much colder weather for the rest of the week. It will be mostly sunny Wednesday through Friday, but high temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s, and night time temperatures will dip below freezing. A storm system will pass offshore Saturday into Sunday with a chance for showers.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.