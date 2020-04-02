Lots of sunshine today as we start a slow warming trend

The fast moving storm system that brought the rain yesterday will move away today with gradual clearing and breezy conditions. A lingering shower is possible this morning, then we will see clearing throughout the afternoon as it stays windy and cool. High temperatures will only climb to the low to mid 60s. High pressure will return for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday with a slow warm up. The warming trend will continue through the weekend with most places in the 70s. A stray shower is possible Monday, then we will see hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms into mid week as some places warm into the 80s.

