Mild this afternoon, but colder air moves in tonight

The warm weather will continue today, then it will turn much cooler. A cold front will move through today with some showers in the morning, then clearing skies. Drier air will move in behind this front, but it will still be warm this afternoon. The colder weather will arrive tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Friday will be a much colder day with high temperatures only in the low to mid 50s. A warm front Saturday will bring more clouds and a few showers late in the day. Weekend temperatures will warm back into the 60s, then a stronger cold front Sunday will drop temperature even farther for next week. The first half of next week will be cold with highs in the 40s and low temperatures in the 20s.

Today, morning clouds and showers, then clearing, breezy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight, mostly clear, cold and breezy. Lows 32-36 inland, 37-38 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 50-55.