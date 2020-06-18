Mix of sun and clouds today with a chance for showers and storms into the weekend

More sunshine over the next few days will lead to warmer weather. The storm system that has brought the cloudy, damp and cool weather so far this week is finally moving away. This will lead to more sunshine and temperatures back to normal.

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, and temperatures warming into the 80s. The warm weather will lead to scattered late day thunderstorms, especially inland.

This warming trend will continue Friday and Saturday with the chance for scattered storms each afternoon.

High pressure will move in Sunday into Monday, and most places will stay dry with temperatures warming into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Today, partly sunny and warmer with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

