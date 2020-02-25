More rain today with warmer temperatures

The chance for rain will continue through the middle of the week. A warm front will be moving through this morning and temperatures will slowly rise. The best chance for rain today will be in the morning, but it will stay rather cloudy with the chance for showers through the afternoon. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. A cold front will move through late Wednesday, keeping the chance for showers going. It will still be warm Wednesday, then much cooler air will move in at night. We will dry out for the end of the week, but it will be much cooler with high temperatures in the 50s. This cool weather will continue through the weekend.

Today, mostly cloudy and warm with showers. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Lows 56 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.