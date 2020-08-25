More showers and storms today

We’ll have more showers and storms again today before sunshine returns for your Wednesday.

Outside this morning, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers inland.

We’ll see a little lull by late morning and then more scattered showers and storms expected this afternoon.

When we aren’t seeing any rain, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the mid 80s.

Atlantic high pressure will build in from the east for the rest of the week. This will provide hot and humid conditions with an isolated shower, however most of us will stay dry. Highs back in the upper 80s to low 90s with the heat index 100-105.

A cold front will approach Saturday bringing rain chances up slightly and then cooling us off slightly.

Today: mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs 84-86

Tonight: mostly cloudy, few showers. Lows 74-76

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. 90-92 inland, 86-88 beaches.

