More soaking rain to end the week

Clouds have returned, and more rain is on the way. Rain will develop late tonight and continue on and off through Friday.

The cold front that cooled us down today will remain stalled to our south and just offshore. That will keep it cool tonight and tomorrow.

If this front pushed toward the coast, there is a chance that temperatures could jump into the 60s. Rain will be heavy at times tomorrow, and 1-2 inches are expected through Friday.

A cold front will move through tomorrow night and sweep offshore on Friday. Rain will be slow to clear on Friday with showers ending in the Pee Dee, and light rain for much of the day along the Grand Strand. Drier air will finally move in Friday night, clearing it out for the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend, but it will be cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. A weak system will bring a few showers on Monday, but the bigger highlight is warmer weather returning for next week. Highs will be in the 60s for the first half of the week.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with rain developing late. Lows 38 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 50 inland, 56 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cool with rain slowly ending., Highs in the low 50s.