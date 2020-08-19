More storms to end the week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. A weak front stalled in the area will continue to be a focus for thunderstorm development each day. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, and patchy fog. A mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow and Friday with showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the 80s into the weekend. High pressure offshore will get stronger over the weekend, and this will bring more sunshine and lower rain chances starting Sunday. With more sunshine, it will warm up a bit, and high temperatures away from the coast will warm into the low 90s starting Sunday and continuing into next week. Rain chances may increase by the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower and patchy fog. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.