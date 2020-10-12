More sun tomorrow, still warm

Warm weather will continue, and we will see more sunshine for the next few days. Tonight will be warm and muggy with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will end this evening, and patchy fog could develop late. Tomorrow will be another warm day with high temperatures in the 80s. A weak cold front will move through, and drier air will lead to more sunshine. It will cool a bit tomorrow night, and it will not be as warm Wednesday, but there will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures will still warm into the 70s. It will warm back into the 80s for the end of the week. A strong cold front will move through on Friday with a few showers. Much cooler weather will move in over the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s, and night time lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.