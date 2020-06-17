More sunshine and warmer weather

More sunshine over the next few days will lead to warmer weather. The storm system that has brought the cloudy, damp and cool weather so far this week is finally moving away. This will lead to more sunshine and temperatures back to normal. It will still be rather cloudy tonight with a stray shower possible. Tomorrow we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and temperatures warming into the 80s. The warm weather will lead to scattered late day thunderstorms. This warming trend will continue Friday and Saturday with the chance for scattered storms each day. High pressure will move in Sunday into Monday, and most places will stay dry with temperatures warming into the upper 80s and low 90s. The next cold front will move through Tuesday into Wednesday with an increasing chance for thunderstorms.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows 63 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.