More sunshine today as we start a warming trend

Patchy morning fog followed by more sunshine and warmer temperatures today. High pressure builds back in on today, which will help to clear away some lingering cloud coverage. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 70s today, near 80 Wednesday.

We may see a few showers Wednesday night, ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta, but the better chance for rain will be on Thursday. We’ll warm in to the low 80s to possibly mid 80s Thursday with rain chances gradually building throughout the day. We might see a few lingering showers early Friday morning but things should clear out throughout the day.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s and drop even more for the weekend. Highs on Halloween will only be in the 60s, with highs back to around 70 by Sunday.

