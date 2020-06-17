Sunshine today, warmer temperatures by the end of the week

The storm system that has brought cloudy, cool weather so far this week will be slow to leave.

The storm system will start to move away today, but we are still expecting mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies and a few showers.

With a little more sunshine today, this will help warm us into the mid to upper 70s. More sunshine on Thursday will warm us into the 80s.

The storm system will be moving away by the end of the week, but there will still be scattered thunderstorms around in the afternoons.

Rain chances will be lower for the weekend as high pressure builds into the Carolinas. This will also warm us into the 80s and low 90s.

The next system will bring a higher chance for thunderstorms by Tuesday.

Today, mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy & mild. Lows 62-63 inland, 65-66 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warmer with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 80-85.

