More sunshine tomorrow

The sunny, mild weather we saw today will be back again tomorrow. A weak cold front will move through tonight with partly cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze. No rain is expected tonight, and the clouds will be offshore by morning. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures near 60. Clouds will increase Thursday ahead of another cold front, and there will be a slight chance for a shower. The front will stall just to our south Friday, leading to a better chance for light rain. This front will move away Friday night, and it will clear and cool down for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s this weekend with sunshine. A storm system will move by to our west early next week, bringing a few showers and warmer weather.

Tonight, partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 40 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.