Morning showers followed by a much cooler afternoon

A stalled front across our area will keep the clouds and a few light showers around for this morning. Rain chances will be slightly better closer to the beaches. Temperatures for the early morning will be anywhere from the mid 50s in the west to around 70 along the coast. Temperatures will continue to drop through the morning and with a breezy north to northeasterly wind, temperatures will only climb to the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. We warm up slowly towards the end of the week with another cold front bringing a few showers through the weekend into Monday.
Today: Morning clouds w/afternoon clearing, much cooler. High: 58-60 Inland, 60 Beaches.
Tonight: mostly clear and cold. Low: 38-42 Inland, 44-46 Beaches.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70-72 Inland, 68 Beaches.