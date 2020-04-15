Morning showers followed by a much cooler afternoon

Stalled front to our south today will return tonight into early Wednesday morning with a few light showers. Rain chances will be slightly better closer to the beaches. Temperatures during the evening will be mild in the upper 60s and falling into the upper 50s overnight. A front to the west will move in early morning, so our highs for Wednesday will occur after Midnight and we'll see much cooler temperatures in the afternoon. A few showers in the morning will give way to clearing skies through the afternoon. With a breezy north to northeasterly wind, temperatures will hover in the upper 50s and low 60s. We warm up slowly towards the end of the week with another cold front bringing a few showers to start the weekend into Sunday.

Tonight: mostly cloudy and mild w/a few showers. Low: 52-54 Inland, 57-58 Beaches.