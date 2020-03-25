Morning showers followed by gradual clearing today

Showers and an isolated storm will continue tonight through Wednesday morning. A warm front will move through tonight, bringing the chance for more showers overnight and areas of fog. Temperaturs will start out chilly but slowly rise overnight. Warmer air will move in as the warm front lifts north, some spots will see the mid 70s on Wednesday. Showers and a few storms ahead of a cold front will move out by late morning but the front won't push through until evening. Behind the front on Thursday we'll see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The warm up resumes Friday into the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s, and plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Lows 56-58 inland, 58-60 beaches.