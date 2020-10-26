Mostly cloudy and cooler to start the week

Cloudy and mild to start the week with another warming trend into mid week. Temperatures will drop a bit today, thanks to yesterday’s cold front. It will be a cloudy start to the day with a little more sunshine in the afternoon. High will be cooler today, topping out in the low to mid 70s.

High pressure builds back in on Tuesday, which will help to clear away some lingering cloud coverage. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday, near 80 Wednesday.

We may see a few showers Wednesday evening, ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta, but the better chance for rain will be with the on Thursday. We’ll warm in to the low 80s Thursday with rain chances gradually building throughout the day. We might see a few lingering showers early Friday morning but things should clear out throughout the day.

Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 70s and drop even more for the weekend. Highs on Halloween will only be in the 60s, then warming back to near 70 Sunday.

Today, a cloudy start with some afternoon sun. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild . Lows in the upper 50s to 60s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer, highs in the mid to upper 70s.