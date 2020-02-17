Mostly cloudy and mild start to the week

Although showers clear out to start the week, clouds will continue to hang out as temperatures warm up. Highs will be back above normal for this time of year topping out in the low to mid 60s. For the first half of your Tuesday, we’ll still be seeing a mix of sun and clouds but rain doesn’t move into the area until the afternoon and evening.

Showers will continue to develop and move over the area through to Wednesday as a cold front pushed off shore. We’ll see rain chances moving back into the area throughout the day on Thursday as cold air filters into the region. Rain moves away early Friday morning and we’ll gradually clear out. Temperatures will be below average Friday and to start the weekend but will climb back to the upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy and mild , Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Tonight: mostly cloudy and chilly Lows 48-50 inland, 51-52 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm w/showers. High: 70-72 inland, 67-68 beaches