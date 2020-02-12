Mostly cloudy and warm today, showers and storms return Thursday

The chance for showers will continue for a couple days, but it will stay on the warm side. A weak cold front will move to our south this morning and stall, keeping the clouds around today. It will not be as warm as it was yesterday, but temperatures will remain above normal. The front will return north tonight as a warm front, bringing back the 70s on Thursday. A stronger cold front will move through late Thursday with more showers. This front will bring in much cooler weather for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 50s, and most spots will drop below freezing Friday night. Warmer weather returns Sunday with highs in the 60s, and it should stay warm into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Not as warm. Highs 65-69 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warm with a stray shower possible. Lows 58-60.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and warm with showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.