Mostly sunny and mild to start the week with temps either at or above average for most of the week. Highs will climb to the mid 50s for most this afternoon. It will be slightly cooler along the Border Belt with highs in the low to mid 50s. Temps will warm a little for Tuesday with some spots hitting 60s Tuesday afternoon.

A weak cold front will move through dry early Wednesday morning. Temps will stay in the upper 50s to near 60 for Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be a little cooler Thursday due to clouds and afternoon showers. Showers continue Friday as a cold front moves through.

Showers clear out for the weekend and temperatures will once again drop to below average in the low to mid 50s.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs: 55-58 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight: clear and cold, Lows: 32-34 inland, 37-38 beaches.

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. Highs: 57-60 inland, 57-58 beaches.