Much cooler temps for the rest of the week

An early morning cold front will bring in much cooler weather for the rest of the week. A strong cold front will move through this morning with showers, an increasing north wind and much cooler weather. Today will start off cloudy with showers early morning, then clearing in the afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s… 25 degrees cooler than it was yesterday. The cool weather will continue through Friday. It will stay dry Thursday. The next storm system will bring rain Friday into Saturday morning. It will clear Saturday afternoon with temperatures returning to the 60s. Sunny, mild weather Sunday and Monday, then chance for rain Tuesday.
Today, clearing and cooler. Highs 50-52 inland, 52-54 beaches.
Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 30-32 inland, 35-36 beaches.
Thursday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 50-55.