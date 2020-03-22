Much cooler today, rain tonight

Much cooler weather today with temperatures 20 degrees lower than yesterday. It will stay cloudy and breezy with temperatures staying in the 50s to near 60. A storm system will move by to the south tonight.. This will bring rain late today and tonight. Clouds and showers will linger tomorrow, keeping it cool with temperatures in the 60s. A warm front on Tuesday will keep the chance for showers going, and will also bring back the warmer weather for the end of the week. Highs Tuesday will be near 70, then some spots will see 80s on Wednesday. A weak cold front will move through Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower. There will be a small cool down Thursday before very warm weather returns Friday into the weekend.

Today, cloudy, breezy and cooler with rain arriving late. Highs 58 inland, 60 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool with showers. Highs 60-65.