Much cooler weather moving in

Cooler weather will move in tonight and continue into Monday. A cold front is moving through the Carolinas tonight. It will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a few showers. Low temperatures will drop to near 50 tonight. Sunday will be a cloudy, windy and cool day with high temperatures in the 50s to near 60. A storm system will move by to our south Sunday night, and rain will develop late in the day. Most of the rain with this system will be overnight, and a few showers lingering Monday. It will stay cool Monday with highs in the mid 60s. A warm front will push through Tuesday with scattered showers and warmer weather through the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s Wednesday into next weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a few showers. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, windy and cooler with rain late. Highs 58 inland, 60 beaches.

Monday, partly sunny and mild with showers. Highs in the mid 60s.