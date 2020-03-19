Near record temperatures then a cool down as rain returns this weekend

The warming trend that started today will continue through the rest of the week. A warm front is pushing north of the area, and that will keep the warmer weather flowing into the Carolinas. Clouds will build back in tonight with patchy fog developing. The clouds and fog will burn off tomorrow morning, and we will see sunshine, which will bump temperatures into the 70s and 80s. This warm weather will continue Friday and Saturday. A cold front will move through on Saturday with scattered showers. Much cooler weather Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s. A storm system will bring rain Sunday into Monday. We will warm back into the 70s for the middle of next week, but the chance for showers will continue.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.