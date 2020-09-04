One more hot day before a “Fall-like” weekend

One more hot day before we cool down for the weekend. High pressure holds on for one more day today with more sunshine and temperatures back into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values could be back above 105 again today, especially along the coast.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas tonight with much cooler weather for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 80s this weekend. This cold front will not have much moisture, but there will be a small chance for a thunderstorm either day this weekend… but many places will stay dry. The heat will not return next week. Temperatures will stay close to normal in the 80s. Rain chances will stay low on Monday, then increase through the rest of the week.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 74-76 inland, 78 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and a little cooler with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.