One more warm day before a big cool down

Temperature will be back in the 80s tomorrow, then much cooler weather Friday. Tonight will be warm and muggy with a stray shower possible. That slight chance for a shower will continue tomorrow as temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 80s. A strong cold front will move through tomorrow night, dropping high temperatures into the 60s on Friday. This cool weather will continue into the weekend with sunshine on Saturday. A storm system will bring soaking rain on Easter Sunday and Sunday night. This system will move away on Monday with clearing. It will warm up with highs in the 70s on Easter, and some spots seeing 80 on Monday. Another cold front will bring cooler weather for the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and breezy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.