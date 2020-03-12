One more warm day before a weekend cool down

Temperatures will be back in the 70s to near 80 tomorrow before much cooler weather arrives for the weekend. Tonight will be mild with low temperatures near 60. Another warm on tomorrow ahead of a cold front. That front will move through tomorrow evening, and a few showers are possible. Cooler weather will move in tomorrow night, and continue into next week. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s, then it will be cooler Sunday and Monday with highs near 60. A weak storm system will bring the chance for some rain Sunday into Monday. A warm front Tuesday will bring the chance for showers and warmer weather. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday should be back in the 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 59 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers. Highs 80 inland, 76 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.