One more warm day before temperatures drop

The warm weather will continue tonight and tomorrow, then it will turn much cooler. Tonight will be another night with mostly cloudy skies, a few stray showers, and temperatures mostly staying in the 60s. A cold front will move through tomorrow morning with a shower possible early, then clearing skies. Drier air will move in behind this front, but it will still be warm tomorrow. The colder weather will arrive tomorrow night with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Friday will be a much colder day with high temperatures only in the 50s. A warm front Saturday will bring more clouds and a few showers. Weekend temperatures will warm back into the 60s, then a stronger cold front Sunday will drop temperature even farther for next week. The first half of next week will be cold with highs in the 40s and low temperatures in the 20s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warm with a stray shower. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, morning clouds and a shower, then clearing, breezy and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday, partly sunny and much cooler. Highs 50-55.