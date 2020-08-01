Oppressive heat to start the weekend

The hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend. Any impacts from Hurricane Isaias will be building throughout the day on Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures today and Sunday will be back into the 90s with heat index values above 100. There will be a small chance for a thunderstorm each day this weekend, but rain chances will remain low. Hurricane Isaias may skirt our coast Monday afternoon into Monday night, bringing the potential for strong winds and heavy rain. This storm will move away quickly Tuesday morning. Warm, humid weather will follow with scattered thunderstorms each day next week with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a mostly dry afternoon. Highs 94 inland, 88-89 beaches.