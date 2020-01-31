Periods of heavy rain this afternoon, drier and warmer weekend

After clearing nicely yesterday, clouds will return today with another round of rain. Clouds will quickly move in this morning with showers developing as soon as lunchtime. Rain will be heaviest this evening with most of the rain clearing out overnight. Clouds will linger for much of the day Saturday. Slow clearing will continue through Saturday night with lots of sunshine on Sunday as we start a warm up. Temperatures will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday, then low 60s on Sunday. Much warmer weather for next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Rain will return by the end of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon showers. Highs 48-52.

Tonight, rain ending and chilly. Lows 40-42 inland, 43-45 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and slightly warmer . Highs in the mid 50s.