Periods of rain today, heavy rain likely

Rain will continue today, with heavy rain possible throughout the day. A front stalled to our south will keep on and off rain continuing for the day. We are on the cool side of the front, and temperatures will only warm into the mid 50s today. Low pressure will move along this front today with more rain, some of it heavy. One to two inches of rain is likely with some spots seeing over 2″. The low will move away tonight, and sunshine will return on Friday, but it will be breezy. High pressure will move in for the weekend with lots of sunshine. It will be cool with highs in the 50s Saturday, and night time temperatures in the 30s this weekend. Some spots could cool to near freezing Saturday and Sunday mornings. It will start to warm up on Sunday as high pressure moves offshore. High temperatures will make it into the 60s. The warming trend will continue next week with 70s returning.

Today, breezy and cool with periods of rain, some heavy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight, cloudy, cool and breezy with rain ending. Lows 40-42 inland, 44 beaches.

Friday, breezy with gradual clearing throughout the day. Highs 60-62.