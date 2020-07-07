Periods of showers and storms through mid week

Showers and storms chances will be increasing today into Wednesday. A low pressure system will approach the Carolinas from the south.

With widespread showers and storms today and Wednesday, temperatures will only warm into the low 80s. The low will move offshore on Thursday and could potentially develop into a tropical system as it slowly moves away from the Carolinas.

The slow moving system will exit the region late Thursday while storm chances linger into the weekend thanks to a stalled frontal boundary.

Temperatures will warm up Friday and into the weekend as scattered afternoon storm chances continue.

Today, cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs: 80-84.

Tonight, cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday, cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs: 80-84.