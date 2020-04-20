Plenty of sunshine through Wednesday

Skies will clear tonight as drier air moves in. This morning’s cold front will continue to move away and we will dry out for a couple days. It will be cool tonight with low temperatures in the low 50s, then it will quickly warm up tomorrow with lots of sunshine. Some spots could see 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon. Another cold front will move through tomorrow evening. This one will not have any moisture, but it will bring a noticeable cool down for Wednesday. It will be sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Moisture will return Thursday with increasing clouds, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This system will quickly move away Thursday night. Another cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms on Saturday.
Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.
Wednesday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 68-74.