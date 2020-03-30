Rain arrives late tomorrow

An approaching storm system will bring increasing clouds tonight, then rain late tomorrow. Cooler weather will continue to move in behind last night’s cold front, and temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with rain moving in late tomorrow. The rain will continue tomorrow night, and a few showers may linger into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday, the storm system will be offshore and moving away. It will be cooler Wednesday with sunshine returning, and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. High pressure will build in for the end of the week, bringing sunshine and a slow warm up. By Saturday, temperatures will be in the 70s, and it will stay warm on Sunday. The next storm system could bring rain to start next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with rain late in the day. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Wednesday, a shower possible in the morning, otherwise partly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs 60-65.