Rain chances continue tomorrow

The cloudy, warm weather with scattered showers will continue through tomorrow. A slow moving cold front will approach the area through tomorrow, keeping it rather cloudy with scattered showers tonight and tomorrow. The best chance for rain will be tomorrow afternoon and evening as the cold front pushes through. Ahead of this front it will stay warm with lows tonight in the 50s, and highs tomorrow back in the upper 60s and low 70s. Cooler, drier weather will move in tomorrow night. It will be windy and much cooler Thursday with highs in the 50s. The cool weather will continue into the weekend. A reinforcing cold front will move through Friday night, dropping temperatures into the low 50s for Saturday. After a chilly start Sunday morning, a warming trend will begin. Temperatures will be near normal Sunday afternoon, then above normal to start next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warm with showers. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.