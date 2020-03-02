Rain chances return for a few days

Wet weather moving back in tonight will continue for the next several days. A warm front will push toward the Carolinas tonight, bringing clouds and showers. It will be much warmer tonight than the past few nights with low temperatures in the 50s. Humidity will be higher tomorrow, and the chance for showers will continue throughout the day. A cold front will push through tomorrow night, and drier air will arrive for Wednesday. The front will stall just to our south, so it will stay rather cloudy, and it will not get much cooler. A stray shower is possible Wednesday, then a better chance for rain will arrive Wednesday night. A stronger storm system will move by offshore on Thursday with more rain. There will be potential for heavy rain on Thursday. This storm system will move away Friday, and cooler weather will move in. High temperatures will be near 60 Friday, then temperatures will drop into the 30s Friday night. The cooler weather will continue Saturday, then it will start to warm up Sunday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with showers. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and mild with showers and even a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 60s.