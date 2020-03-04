Rain continues through Thursday, heavy rain possible

Unsettled weather will continue for the next couple of days, but sunshine will return for the weekend. A cold front will push across the Carolinas this morning, keeping the showers around. It will be cooler today with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It will stay rather cloudy, with showers off-and-on for much of the day. Heavier rain will return in the afternoon and continue at night. A storm system will pass by to our south on Thursday, bringing more rain, and potential for heavy rain. This storm system will move away Thursday night. It will be breezy Friday with sunshine returning and cooler weather moving in Friday night. A dry cold front will move through late Friday, bringing cooler air for the start of the weekend. Low temperatures Friday and Saturday nights will fall into the 30s. High pressure will bring sunshine for the weekend. It will be cool in the 50s Saturday, then start to warm up with highs in the 60s on Sunday. The warming trend will continue with temperatures back in the 70s next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and cooler with showers, heavier rain late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows 48-50

Thursday, mostly cloudy, windy and cool with periods of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.