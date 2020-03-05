Rain ending, sunshine returns for the weekend

Rain will end overnight and clouds will clear tomorrow, setting us up for a nice, sunny weekend. The storm system that brought the soaking rain today will move away tonight. As it moves away, it will get stronger, and winds will increase tonight and it will be windy tomorrow. The rain will taper to showers this evening, then end overnight. Clouds will break up tomorrow with sunshine returning. While it will be sunny for the weekend, it is going to be cool. Temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning will drop into the 30s, and it will be cold again Saturday night. Inland areas will have low temperatures near freezing. With sunshine, it will warm into the 50s on Saturday, then 60s Sunday. This warming trend will continue next week with 70s returning. The chance for showers will also return starting Tuesday, but it does not look like steady, soaking rain next week, just scattered showers.

Tonight, rain ending, breezy and cool. Lows 40 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and windy. Highs near 60.

Saturday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.