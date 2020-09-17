Rain ending tonight, slowly clearing tomorrow

The rain will wind down tonight with much cooler weather for the weekend. The remnants of Hurricane Sally will bring heavy rain and the potential for severe weather this evening, with rain tapering off overnight. Tomorrow will be slow to clear with clouds, some sunshine and a stray shower. Cooler weather will move in tomorrow with lower humidity and falling temperatures in the afternoon. The weekend looks nice with partly sunny skies and a big cool down. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, and night time lows will drop into the 50s and 60s. High pressure will control our weather into next week with plenty of sunshine, and comfortable weather.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms, breezy warm and muggy. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.
Tomorrow, slow clearing, breezy and mild with a stray shower. Highs 78 inland, 80 beaches.
Saturday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs 70-75.