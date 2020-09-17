Rain ending tonight, slowly clearing tomorrow

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for areas of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. A tornado warning was canceled for Dillon and Marion at about 4:10 p.m.

The system is moving northwest into North Carolina. However, flooding remains an issue for the area. Parts of the Pee Dee are seeing 4 to 6 inches of rain per hour.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 6 p.m. for these counties: