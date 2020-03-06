Rain ends tonight as sunny and cooler weather return for the weekend

Rain will linger through this evening but ending overnight. Clouds will stick around early Friday morning but high pressure builds in from the west and drier weather will return Friday as our cold front gets pushed offshore. The area of low pressure that brought us all this rain will strengthen as it moves away. This, while ending our rain, will create some windy conditions Friday. Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures will warm to near 60. Cooler temperatures and sunny skies are expected this weekend with the potential for freezing temperatures inland Saturday and Sunday mornings. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. A warming trend is expected early next week with temperatures in the 70s. Our next storm system will approach by Tuesday increasing our rain chances but does not look like much and should not be the soaking rains we saw the past few days.

Tonight, rain ending, breezy and cool. Lows 40 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and windy. Highs near 60.

Saturday, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.